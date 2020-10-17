GOTW extended highlights/interviews: Eastside closes out regular season with win at Angola

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Eastside finished the regular season with a dominating road-win over Angola, 42-7.

Big performers of the night include Laban Davis who ran for three touchdowns and threw for two, Lane Burns had one touchdown and one interception in the game, and Matt Firestine added 91-yards rushing and a touchdown. The Blazers held the Hornets to 53-yards of total offense.

Next up, both team begin the first round of sectionals. Eastside will travel to Bluffton and Angola opens tournament-play at Dekalb.