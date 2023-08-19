KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – East Noble is ready to put a disappointing year in the rearview mirror after a 45-7 statement win over Bishop Luers in your Highlight Zone Game of the Week.

Friday’s meeting was also the first ever clash between the northeast Indiana powers.

Michael Mosley, Dylan Krehl and Tyson Reinbold pummeled Bishop Luers on the ground in Friday’s win. Meanwhile, Zander Brazel completed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Krehl while also rushing for a score himself.

East Noble (1-0) now prepares for Snider, who is coming off an impressive win in Indianapolis at Warren Central. Bishop Luers (0-1), looks to regroup in their home opener against New Haven.