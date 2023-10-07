KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – East Noble handed New Haven their first loss of the season in your Highlight Zone Game of the Week!

The Knights grabbed an early 7-0 on their first drive of the game, never trailing throughout the night. East Noble’s win puts the Knights in a 3-way tie with New Haven and Leo for the Northeast 8 conference lead with one week left.

East Noble looks to clinch a share of the NE8 title next Friday against Bellmont, while New Haven also will go for a piece of the conference title next week against Huntington North.