NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – East Noble kicked off sectional play with a resounding 43-0 win at Class 4A No. 6 New Haven in your Highlight Zone Game of the Week!

The Knights’ win on Friday was also the second victory in three weeks over New Haven.

East Noble capitalized early on a New Haven turnover when Zander Brazel connected with Landon Swogger for a touchdown. New Haven had a couple chances to tie the game, marching inside the East Noble 5-yard line before failing to convert on fourth and goal twice.

The Knights grabbed a double digit lead thanks to a short touchdown run by Dylan Krehl. The junior punched in a 2-point conversion to give East Noble a 15-0 lead at halftime.

Coming out of halftime, East Noble kept their foot on the gas thanks to another Krehl touchdown. New Haven tried to answer, marching deep into East Noble territory again before the drive stalled on another failed fourth down conversion late in the quarter.

East Noble closed the game out with scores from Michael Mosley, a blocked punt return by Logan Hatton and another rushing touchdown by Dallas Plattner.

East Noble (8-2) visits rival Leo in the sectional semifinal round, while New Haven ends their season with an 8-2 record.