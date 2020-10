KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – East Noble opened up the first round of sectionals with a dominating-win over Columbia City, 35-7, to advance to sectional semifinal next week.

Top performer of the night goes to East Noble’s Rowan Zolman. Zolman finished with three-touchdown catches, a 65-yard interception and a fumble recovery.

East Noble advances to the sectional semifinal next Friday at Dekalb.