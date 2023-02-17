FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time since 2000, Wayne has earned an SAC championship after topping Concordia, 55-51, in your Highlight Zone Game of the Week!

The Generals’ conference crown is also their first outright title since 1976.

Both teams traded blows in the first half, but Wayne held onto a one point lead heading into halftime.

The momentum of Friday’s game shifted after Wayne sophomore Chase Barnes left the game with an apparent leg injury in the second half. Concordia’s Ajani Washington jammed home two of his 15 points to give the Cadets a 40-38 lead heading into the final quarter.

Wayne answered back the fourth quarter, tying the game at 48 thanks to a pair of 3-pointers from Jevon Lewis Jr. and Monte Smith. HJ Dillard snatched an and-one in the final minutes to give Wayne enough cushion over Concordia.

Dillard led the Generals with 15 points and 15 rebounds. Barnes added a dozen points before exiting the game with an injury. Cole Hayworth led Concordia with 16 points, Ajani Washington scored 15 and David Speckhard added 11.

Wayne wraps up the regular season on Thursday against Canterbury, while Concordia wraps up the regular season against Norwell, Homestead and Columbia City.