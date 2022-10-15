OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – Columbia City stunned Norwell with a fourth quarter comeback to win the Northeast 8 conference title in your Highlight Zone Game of the Week at the Courtyard.

Norwell raced out to a 14-6 lead at the half thanks to a passing and rushing touchdown from Lleyton Bailey. A late first half interception by Norwell’s Cade Shelton prevented Columbia City from closing the deficit.

However, after a Norwell fumble to start the second half, Columbia City’s Ethan Sievers shed the defense en route to a 50-yard touchdown. A failed 2-point conversion made it a 14-12 game early in the third quarter.

Norwell scored 10 unanswered, including a short touchdown run by Jon Colbert to take a 24-12 lead heading into the final quarter. The Knights were held scoreless the rest of the way.

With just over seven minutes left, Columbia City’s Josh Arntz crashed through the goal line to make it a 24-19 game. The Eagles held firm on defense, giving the offense one more chance to complete a comeback win. Another reverse for Sievers netted a 44-yard gain inside the five yard line. Arntz capped off the drive with a short touchdown run up the middle to put Columbia City in front for good.

Norwell heads to Heritage to open sectional play next Friday, while Columbia City visits Wayne in their postseason opener.