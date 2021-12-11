GOTW extended highlights/interviews: Columbia City remains undefeated with win over conference foe Norwell

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – 13th ranked in 4A Columbia City defended homecourt and the Eagles’ perfect record by defeating sixth ranked in 3A Norwell, 55-34, on Friday night.

Sophomore Kyndra Sheets and freshman Addison Baxter led the way in scoring for the Eagles, Sheets finished with 16 points and Baxter ended with 15 points. Norwell’s Kennedy Fuelling had the game-high tallying 17 points.

VIDEO: Columbia City girls basketball (@CCityEaglesAD) remains undefeated with a 21 point conference win over Norwell! The Eagles move to 10-0 and take control of the NE8 standings… @ColumbiaCityHS @birdcage_cc @kyndra_sheets @baxter_addison @wane15 pic.twitter.com/rmEHLoHUyW — Colton Howard (@ColtonHowardTV) December 11, 2021

Up next, Norwell is at garrett Saturday, while Columbia City’s next game is on Tuesday at home against Warsaw.