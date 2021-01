ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – The Central Noble boys basketball team remained in the hunt for an NECC regular season title after the Cougars defeated Churubusco at home on Friday, 67-54.

Connor Essegian led the scoring for Central Noble with 20 points. Senior Sawyer Yoder added 18 points and Logan Gard had 11.

Up next, Central Noble is at Bethany Christian on Monday and Churubusco’s next game is at Lakeland on Thursday.