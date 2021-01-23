GOTW extended highlights/interviews: Carroll takes the lead in SAC standings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Chargers girls basketball team extended their winning streak to 14-games and 6-0 in the conference with a win against South Side on Friday night, 74-50.

Senior Emily Parrett led the Chargers with 20-points on senior night. Lexi Castator added 10-points to the total as well.

Next up, Carroll will travel to Angola on Saturday before three conference games that begin next week. South Side will host Wayne on Saturday, the Archers finish the season with four conference games beginning tomorrow.