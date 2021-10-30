GOTW extended highlights/interviews: Carroll holds Homestead scoreless in Sectional Semifinals victory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In a rematch of rivals, Carroll held Homestead scoreless on the way to a 6A Sectional Semifinal victory, 21-0, on Friday night.

Carroll defeats Homestead 21-0 and will advance to host Warsaw in the 6A Sectional Championship next Friday. #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/98AbdYWOik — Carroll Chargers Football (@CarrollFB) October 30, 2021

In the first half, it was all about special teams. Carroll’s Sebastian Lopez made two-field goals to give the Chargers a six-point lead heading into halftime.

Out of the break, Chargers’ Senior Quarterback Jeff Becker ran for two touchdowns and converted a two-point-try through the air to Hansen Haffner for a 21-0 lead.

Up next, Carroll will host 6A 11th-ranked Warsaw next Friday for a sectional championship.

Homestead finishes the season 6-4.