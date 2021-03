KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – With a trip to the Sectional Championship on the line, Carroll defeated North Side for the second time this season, this time to keep the season alive, 75-70.

Jalen Jackson led the Chargers with 26-points tonight, Ryan Preston added 20 to Carroll’s total.

Up next, Carroll and Snider will meet in the Sectional Championship on Saturday at 7:00 from East Noble High School.