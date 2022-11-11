FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Luers is bringing home a regional championship for the 21st time in school history after rolling to a 35-6 win over Bluffton in your Highlight Zone Game of the Week.

The Knights jumped to an early 7-0 lead thanks to a 15-yard touchdown run by R.J. Hogue. Mickey Daring would follow that up with a touchdown of his own after the Knights recovered a muffed punt, giving Bishop Luers a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Zamarion Jackson, who had a fumble recovery and interception on defense, scored a rushing touchdown of his own in the second quarter to give Luers a 21-0 lead heading into halftime.

In the second half, Gio Jimenez dominated on the ground for Bishop Luers with a pair of rushing touchdowns. Bluffton found the end zone late on a touchdown pass from Braxton Betancourt to Andrew Hunt, but it was too late for the Tigers to stage a comeback effort.

Bishop Luers heads to Andrean on Nov. 18 in the Class 2A semi-state.