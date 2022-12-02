FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian moves to 2-0 on the season after winning a thriller over New Haven, 63-61, in your Highlight Zone Game of the Week.

Leading the Braves on Friday night were seniors Gage Sefton and Josh Furst. Sefton, a Grace basketball commit, scored a team-high 20 points while Furst added 19. Talented sophomore Kellen Pickett added 12 to round out the double-digit scorers.

Darrion Brooks led New Haven with 28, including some crucial 3-pointers down the stretch to nearly put the Bulldogs over the edge. Brooks hit a go-ahead triple with 90 seconds left to give New Haven a 61-60 lead, but the Bulldogs wouldn’t score the rest of the way.

Furst and Jimmy Davidson earned trips to the free throw to put Blackhawk Christian in front in the final seconds. A desperation 3-pointer by Brooks wouldn’t go in towards the closing seconds, sealing the win for Blackhawk Christian.

New Haven hosts Homestead on Saturday, Dec. 10, while Blackhawk Christian begins a 3-game road swing at Lafayette Central Catholic that same day.