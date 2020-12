FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian moved to 2-0 on the season with their Friday night win over New Haven, 86-33.

From the opening tip, The Braves went on a 16-0 run to start the game. Senior Caleb Furst led all scoring with 21 points, Zane Burke added 20 points, and Marcus Davidson had 12 points as did Jake Boyer.

Next up, New Haven will travel to Northrop on Tuesday and Blackhawk Christian is back in action less than 24 hours later for a game against Hamilton out of Ohio on Saturday.