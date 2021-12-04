GOTW extended highlights/interviews: Blackhawk Christian improves to 2-0 with 26-point win at New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – The Blackhawk Christian Braves boy’s basketball team remains undefeated, improving to 2-0 on the season with a 79-53 win at New Haven on Friday night.
Senior Jake Boyer and junior Gage Sefton led the scoring-surge for the Braves’ offense. Sefton finished with the game-high 24 points and Boyer added 19 points along with seven rebounds. For New Haven, Darrion Brooks had the team-high with 16 points and seven rebounds.
Up next, New Haven is off until December 15th against Wayne and Blackhawk Christian is back in action against Lafayette Central Catholic next Friday.