GOTW extended highlights/interviews: Blackhawk Christian improves to 2-0 with 26-point win at New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – The Blackhawk Christian Braves boy’s basketball team remains undefeated, improving to 2-0 on the season with a 79-53 win at New Haven on Friday night.

Senior Jake Boyer and junior Gage Sefton led the scoring-surge for the Braves’ offense. Sefton finished with the game-high 24 points and Boyer added 19 points along with seven rebounds. For New Haven, Darrion Brooks had the team-high with 16 points and seven rebounds.

VIDEO: @BCBRAVESHOOPS improves to 2-0 on the season with a 26-point win at New Haven! Gage Sefton (@SeftonGage) finishes with the game-high 2⃣4⃣ points and Jake Boyer (@JacobBoyer2022) adding 1⃣9⃣ points! @wane15 @BCSAD pic.twitter.com/vbxjRoKEqE — Colton Howard (@ColtonHowardTV) December 4, 2021

Up next, New Haven is off until December 15th against Wayne and Blackhawk Christian is back in action against Lafayette Central Catholic next Friday.