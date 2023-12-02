NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian gutted out a 54-51 overtime win at New Haven to get in the win column for the first time this season in your Highlight Zone Game of the Week!

Division I prospect Kellen Pickett led the Braves with 18 points. Isaac Smith also finished in double figures with 16, including four made 3-pointers.

Ajani Washington led New Haven with 21 points, 19 rebounds and six assists, while Jeremiah Cottrell scored 16 for the Bulldogs.

After trailing 9-7 after one, Blackhawk Christian flipped the script by outscoring the Bulldogs, 16-4, in the second quarter. The Braves held a 37-30 lead at the end of the third quarter before New Haven rallied to force overtime.

A Washington 3-pointer gave New Haven a 51-49 lead with 2:10 remaining in overtime. However, Blackhawk Christian shut out New Haven over the final stretch to pull out the win. A Pickett putback gave the Braves the lead for good at 52-51.

Blackhawk Christian (1-1) is off until next Saturday when the Braves visit Norwell. New Haven (1-2) looks to bounce back on Wednesday against Wayne.