GOTW extended highlights/interviews: Bishop Luers remains undefeated with 45-42 win at Homestead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In your Highlight Zone Game of the Week, the Bishop Luers Knights edged past the Homestead Spartans 45-42 to remain undefeated after week three.

The offense controlled a majority of this game on both sides, but big stops on defense ultimately decided the outcome. With just over two minutes to go and down by four points, Bishop Luers Senior Evan Linker made an interception of a lifetime to give the Knights’ offense a shot at winning the game.

Luers drove down the field and with 13 seconds left on the clock, senior Sir Hale ran into the endzone for the winning score to seal the victory.

Bishop Luers continues to have a remarkable conference season, the Knights have given Homestead and Carroll their only losses on the season.

Up next, Bishop Luers will host Concordia next Friday and Homestead will travel to Bishop Dwenger.