GOTW extended highlights/interviews: Bishop Luers kickoffs week one with road win at Carroll’s new stadium

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Luers football started the 2021 regular season with a huge momentum boost after the Knights picked up a conference win over Carroll at the Chargers’ brand-new stadium on Friday night, 38-31.

On offense, QB Carson Clark led the way for the Knights. The Senior ended with 26-39 passing (66.7%) along with 3 touchdowns and an interception. His targets included Brody Glenn (1 TD), Jayden Hill (2 TDs) and Sir Hale ran one in during the first quarter.

On defense, the big play of the night came from Isaac Zay. On Carroll’s final drive, Zay’s interception iced the game and sealed the win for Bishop Luers.

Up next, Bishop Luers will host Wayne and Carroll travels to Snider for week two.