FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For a second straight season, Bishop Luers knocked off Bluffton in the regional round to advance to the Class 2A semi-state championship game. The Knights held on for a 15-7 win over Bluffton in your Highlight Zone Game of the Week!

Bishop Luers converted their opening drive into an Angel Rojas 28-yard field goal. That was the only score of first half as Bishop Luers took a 3-0 lead to halftime.

The Knights started rolling on offense in the second half. Kohen McKenzie connected with Gio Jimenez on a 15-yard catch and run to the end zone. A failed extra point gave Bishop Luers a 9-0 lead.

Bishop Luers extended their lead on a 20-yard touchdown run by Mickey Daring, but the Knights only led 15-0 after a blocked extra point.

Bluffton finally found the scoreboard thanks to a Bishop Luers turnover. The Tigers pounced on a fumble midway through the fourth quarter, setting up a touchdown pass from Axton Beste to AJ Streveler. The Tigers had one more chance to tie the game with less than two minutes left, but Jacob Felger picked off Beste to seal a Bishop Luers win.

Bluffton ends their season with a 9-3 record. Bishop Luers will host Lafayette Central Catholic for a Class 2A semi-state title next Friday.