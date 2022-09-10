FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In a battle between two perennial northeast Indiana powers, Bishop Dwenger snapped a 3-game losing skid to Homestead with a 14-10 win on Friday.

The Saints scored all their points in the first half. Towards the end of the first quarter, Teddy Steele punched in a 4-yard touchdown to put Dwenger on the board. Tobias Tippmann rushed in a 13-yard touchdown late in the first half to give Dwenger a 14-0 lead at the half.

Homestead responded in the second half. Kam Johnson capped off a strong drive for Homestead with a 1-yard touchdown to put the Spartans on the board. Midway through the fourth quarter, Niko Stavretis nailed a 34-yard field goal to make it a 14-10 game.

After a Dwenger punt, Homestead took over with about four minutes left to potentially complete a comeback. The Spartans were knocking on the door in Dwenger territory, but Max Carey snatched a one handed interception in the final minute to seal the win for the Saints.

Bishop Dwenger heads to Carroll next Friday, while Homestead visits Snider.