FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll posted their second straight shutout in a 31-0 win over Bishop Dwenger for your Highlight Zone Game of the Week.

The Chargers wasted no time reaching the endzone, scoring on an eight yard run by Braden Steely with just over a minute gone in the first quarter. A Jimmy Sullivan quarterback sneak in the second quarter gave Carroll a 13-0 lead at halftime.

Bishop Dwenger, who lost starting quarterback Sam Campbell midway through the game, struggled to move the ball consistently. Any serious scoring chances were negated by penalties, turnovers and other miscues.

Carroll (5-0) remains in the driver’s seat of the SAC title chase as the Chargers host South Side next Friday. Bishop Dwenger hosts Concordia next week.