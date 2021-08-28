GOTW extended highlights/interviews: Bishop Dwenger moves to 2-0 after North Side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s early in the SAC title race, but Bishop Dwenger has proved to be a contender after improving to 2-0 with a conference win over North Side at Shields Field on Friday night in our Highlight Zone Game of the Week, 39-13.

Teddy Steele led the way when it came to scoring for the Saints. The senior finished his night with three touchdowns and senior Aziz Dixon added two in the victory.

A lot of penalties slowed the game down early on, neither the Saints or Legends were at full-strength rosters because of injuries and safety protocols.

Up next, Bishop Dwenger will travel to South Side for another SAC game next week and North Side will host Carroll.