GOTW extended highlights/interviews: Bishop Dwenger moves to 2-0 after North Side

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s early in the SAC title race, but Bishop Dwenger has proved to be a contender after improving to 2-0 with a conference win over North Side at Shields Field on Friday night in our Highlight Zone Game of the Week, 39-13.

Teddy Steele led the way when it came to scoring for the Saints. The senior finished his night with three touchdowns and senior Aziz Dixon added two in the victory.

A lot of penalties slowed the game down early on, neither the Saints or Legends were at full-strength rosters because of injuries and safety protocols.

Up next, Bishop Dwenger will travel to South Side for another SAC game next week and North Side will host Carroll.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss