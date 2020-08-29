GOTW extended highlights/interviews: Bishop Dwenger advances to 2-0 after tough road-win at North Side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s early, but there was huge SAC Championship implications at Chambers Field. Dwenger ranked fourth in the state in 5A, North Side not far behind, the Legends ranked eighth.

Our second Game of the Week for the 2020 season did not disappoint. Scoreless through the first-quarter, it was Dwenger’s defense that put the first points of the game on the board in the second-quarter. Behind Junior K.J. Tippmann’s two-touchdown game (1 offense 1 defense) the Saints advance to 2-0 in SAC standings.

Dwenger hosts South Side next Friday, while North Side will travel to Carroll.