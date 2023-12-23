MONROE, Ind. (WANE) – The “Banger at the Hangar” lived up to its billing in the heart of Adams County.

Bellmont (7-1) continued their strong start to the boys basketball season with a come-from-behind 66-62 win at Adams Central (3-1) in your Highlight Zone Game of the Week.

Adams Central raced out to a 25-14 lead at the end of the first quarter thanks in large part to Trace Maller. Adams Central’s junior guard scored 10 of his 12 points in the opening quarter to help the Jets grab a double digit lead.

Bellmont trailed as much as 14 points midway through the second quarter before rallying back. The Braves outscored Adams Central 21-6 in the second quarter, with Gavin Krull burying four 3-pointers in that frame. Jack Scheumann sank three free throws with 0.3 seconds left to give Bellmont a 37-36 lead at halftime.

Adams Central and Bellmont battled back-and-forth in the final 16 minutes of the game. A late bucket from Kord Fuelling gave the Braves a 51-50 lead heading into the final quarter.

Tied at 58 midway through the fourth quarter, Dylan Velez connected on a baseline jumper to give Bellmont the lead for good.

Isaac Schultz scored 15 of his game-high 21 points in the second half for the Jets. Meanwhile Braylend Reber and Micah McClure also finished in double figures with 11 and 13 points, respectively.

Krull led Bellmont with 17 points, including five 3-pointers. Scheumann and Fuelling also finished in double figures with 16 points apiece.

Bellmont takes on Bloomington South in the opening round of the Richmond Tournament on Thursday. Adams Central visits Eastbrook next Friday.