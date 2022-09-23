BERNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the third straight time, Adams Central (6-0) got the best over cross-county rival South Adams (4-2) with a 49-20 win in your Highlight Zone Game of the Week.

The Flying Jets were led by running backs Ryan Tester and Keegan Bluhm. Tester rushed for 171 yards on eight carries and a score. Bluhm piled up 124 yards on 27 carries, including three touchdowns.

South Adams’ Owen Wanner also had a decent performance, completing 24-of-38 passes for three touchdowns and an interception.

A 70-yard touchdown pass from Wanner to Nathan Muselman briefly tied the game at seven, but Adams Central took full control the rest of the way.

Adams Central hosts Southern Wells on Sept. 30, while South Adams heads to Jay County.