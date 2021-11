BERNE, Ind. (WANE) – On the road, Adams Central defeated South Adams for the second time this season, and brought back a 1A regional championship to Monroe with a 41-0 victory.

Like every game this season, the Flying Jets relied heavily on the running game and Senior Blake Heyerly led the way with 226 yards on the ground along with four touchdowns.

Up next, Adams Central will travel to North Judson with a 1A semi-state title on the line next Friday.