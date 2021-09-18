GOTW extended highlights/interviews: 4A no. 3 Leo edged 4A no. 6 East Noble in an instant classic

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – VIDEO: Despite a late game push by the Knights, 4A no. 3 Leo sealed 4A no. 6 East Noble’s fate with a late-game touchdown to win 40-32 in your Highlight Zone Game of the Week.

Leo’s running attack led the way in the Lions win. Senior’s Kaeden Miller and Mason Sheron combined for 270 yards rushing along with three touchdowns. Senior Rylan Crawford caught the only pass thrown by Leo and also had the only interception in the game as well.

Up next, Leo will host Bellmont next Friday and East Noble is at Norwell for week six.