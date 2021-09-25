GOTW extended highlights/interviews: 1A no. 3 Adams Central controls ACAC with statement win over 1A no. 5 South Adams

MONROE, Ind. (WANE) – 1A no. 3 Adams Central made a statement against 1A no. 5 South Adams in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week”, the Jets dominated in a 41-point victory to take the sole lead in ACAC standings.

Senior Alex Currie led the way in rushing with 118 yards on just six carries. Sharing the load was fellow senior Blake Heyerly with 92 yards rushing on just nine carries.

On defense, the Jets were able to stop the Starfire’s run game in its tracks and came up with two sacks before the final quarter ended. Senior Nick Neunschwander came away with the game’s only interception right before halftime and returned it for a touchdown as time expired.

Up next, South Adams will host Jay County next week and Adams Central is at Southern Wells.