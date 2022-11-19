FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider’s terrific season came to a heartbreaking end after a 22-21 overtime loss to Valparaiso in the Class 5A semi-state title game.

After a scoreless first quarter, Snider’s Langston Leavell broke loose for a 41-yard touchdown, scoring the only points in the first half. The Panthers held onto a 7-0 lead heading into halftime.

Valparaiso finally reached the end zone in the third quarter, but Snider held onto a 7-6 lead after a missed extra point. The Panthers responded with a scoring drive capped off by a touchdown pass to Lincoln Firks from Luke Haupert. However, those would be the last points of the night for Snider.

Valparaiso tied the game at 14 in the fourth quarter thanks to a long touchdown run and 2-point conversion by Travis Davis. That game-tying score would lead to overtime.

Snider scored on their first possession of overtime on a touchdown pass from Haupert to Leavell. With Valparaiso facing fourth-and-goal, the Vikings responded with a diving touchdown scramble by Justin Clark. Davis would walk into the end zone on a game-winning 2-point conversion attempt on the next play.

Snider finishes the season with an 11-2 record.