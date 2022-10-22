FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Columbia City is one step closer to clinching a sectional title after another thrilling win at Wayne in your Highlight Zone Game of the Week.

After trailing 14-7 at the end of the first half, Columbia City roared back to outscore Wayne, 21-14, in the third quarter. Tied at 28 entering the final quarter, Columbia City’s Josh Arntz punched in a touchdown to give the Eagles a 35-28 lead with just over 10 minutes to go.

Wayne then marched down the field, eating up over eight minutes of the clock to score a touchdown and go-ahead 2-point conversion.

With 1:20 left in regulation and three timeouts, Columbia City raced down the field to set up Arntz for the game-winning score with 12 seconds left.

Columbia City faces Northeast 8 conference foe DeKalb back on their home turf next Friday in the Class 4A Sectional 19 semifinal matchup.