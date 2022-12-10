FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On the same night Concordia honored distinguished alum Eugene Parker, the Cadets capped off a thrilling night with a 52-51 win over Carroll in your Highlight Zone Game of the Week!

The Cadets trailed by three in the final seconds, but sophomore Avery Cook was fouled at the buzzer while attempting a 3-pointer. Cook was perfect at the line to seal the win for the Cadets.

Carroll (2-1) hosts Columbia City Saturday, while Concordia (3-1) is off until the Cadets visit Bishop Dwenger next Friday.