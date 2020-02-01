GOTW Extended Highlights And Interviews: Snider Stays Hot With Another Win

FORT WAYNE- Both Carroll and Snider were tied at 4-1 in SAC conference play prior to Friday night’s game, something had to give.

Snider, led by top scorers, Dillon Duff, Michael Eley and Karson Jenkins completely dominated the first half. However Carroll turned it around in the third and even took the lead in the fourth quarter. Something that hadn’t done since early in the first half. Snider’s Duff hit a crucial shot late in the game to give the Panthers a one point lead and Snider would hang on winning 56-55.

Carroll plays Huntington North next Thursday and Snider hosts Dwenger on Tuesday.