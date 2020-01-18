GOTW Extended Highlights And Interviews: Snider Hits Buzzer-Beater to Win on the Road at Homestead

Closings and Delays
FORT WAYNE- In a S.A.C Holiday Tournament semi-final rematch, this game was destined to be a nail-biter.

It was back and forth all night, neither team gaining an edge. Homestead’s Luke Goode put the Spartans in a position to win, taking the lead by two with 2.3 seconds left on the clock, but Jon Barnes Jr.’s Hail Mary-type shot at the buzzer is nothing but net and Snider defeats on Homestead on the road, 53-52.

Homestead is back in action tomorrow when the team travels to East Noble and Snider is off until next Friday when they host Concordia.

