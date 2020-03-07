GOTW extended highlights and interviews: Northrop Upsets Carroll in Sectional Semi-Finals

FORT WAYNE- The last Friday night game of the season featuring two SAC rivals in a “win or go home” atmosphere.

Northrop came into the game barely surviving the opening round on Tuesday against Northside. Carroll on the other hand had a first round bye, this was the Chargers first night of playoffs.

Carroll, winners of the last two meetings between the schools, could’t get the lid off the basket for most of the game. Northrop was everywhere tonight and really forced pressure on the Chargers in critical possessions.

Northrop led by Seniors, Qualen Pettus (17 pts) and Nick Haines (14 pts), upset Carroll in the Sectional Semi-Final round, 44-30. The Bruins advance to face Snider Saturday night for the Sectional Championship.