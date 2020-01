FORT WAYNE- In a S.A.C Holiday Tournament title game rematch it was a different court but same result.

In a game that was tight the whole night, South Side closed the gap to as close as one-point at times but Homestead held tough on the road and held on to the final buzzer, winning 56-49.

Both teams are back in action Saturday, Homestead hosts the number 1 team in 4A, Lawrence North and South Side heads to Indy to face Carmel.