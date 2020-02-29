GOTW extended highlights and interviews: Homestead Ready For Sectionals With A Win In The Regular Season Finale Against Norwell

FORT WAYNE- Norwell came into Friday night’s game with only one loss under the team’s belt. The Northeast Eight Champs knew this could be a final showcase before sectional play begins next week.

Through the first two quarter, both teams going shot for shot, led by their heavyweights, Will Geiger (Norwell) and Luke Goode (Homestead). Goode, who finished the night with 17 points got 11 of those in the first half alone. Norwell dug themselves out of a second quarter hole to get it within three at the half.

In the third, Homestead’s Grant Simmons caught fire, scoring 12 of his 14 points in the third alone. Combine that with Homestead’s ability to make other players score other than Will Geiger and Norwell just couldn’t respond.

Despite a fourth Quarter rally by the Knights, the Spartans see this one through on it’s home court. Homestead wins, 51-34.

Sectionals begin next week for both teams. Homestead is at Huntington North on Tuesday where they face Wayne in the opening round. Norwell gets a bye, they are off until Friday and will face the winner of Bellmont and Eastern.