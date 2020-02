FORT WAYNE- Both Homestead and Columbia City are winners of conference titles this season, but only one could win the Sectional Semi-Final game.

Homestead, led by top performers, Rylie Parker, Sydney Graber and Ayanna Patterson came out to play. Homestead never trailed in the game and proved why they are winners of five sectional titles in the last six years. Homestead won, 53-31.

Homestead advances to the Sectional Championship tomorrow night against Southside at 7:30.