FORT WAYNE- In the S.A.C Holiday Tournament, Carroll won by 10 in a game that was a lot closer than the score.

Carroll came on firing in the first quarter, going on a 16-0 run to start the game. A strong first half for the chargers would put the game too far out of reach for the Archers. Carroll wins a conference game on the road, 60-46.

South Side is off until next Friday when the team travels to Bishop Dwenger and Carroll hosts Snider that same night in the Game of the Week.