GOTW Extended Highlights And Interviews: Carroll Charges Past Homestead in the Team’s Annual Rivalry Game.

FORT WAYNE- The SAC title race hasn’t been this close in recent years, depending on how Friday shake-ed out, four teams could be up for the conference trophy. (Luers, Carroll, Snider, Homestead)

Last year it was Homestead coming onto Carroll’s turf and beating the Chargers with a last second shot from Zak Krueger, fast forward to Friday night, Carroll would return the favor.

It wasn’t as much of a heart-racing win as last year’s match up, but it was a solid win for the Chargers. Carroll defeats Homestead, 61-53. With Bishop Luers and Snider wins, Carroll is not still eligible for the SAC title.

Coming up for Carroll, they travel to North Central for a game in Indy at 5:30 PM tomorrow. Homestead will have some time until they go up against Norwell next Friday.