GOTW Extended Highlights And Interviews: Bishop Luers Makes the SAC More Interesting with Win over Snider

FORT WAYNE- With a win for Snider, they would clinch the SAC at the top of the standings, however it would have to be done on the road at Bishop Luers.

Luers got out to a slow start, down by double digits through some of the first half, however they were able to rally and make it a one point game heading into the half.

In a game that went down to the wire, Luers comes out on top winning, 79-74, and now tie with Carroll, Homestead and Snider for the number one spot on the SAC standings.

Snider is off until next Friday when they host South Side, Luers is back in action next Tuesday when the team travels to Huntington North.