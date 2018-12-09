GOTW 12/7 Extended Lites & Interviews: Duff, Eley lead Snider past Wayne Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - -

Snider has a pair of closers.

Michael Eley and Dillon Duff combined to score 45 points as the Panthers beat Wayne in the Highlight Zone Game of the Week, 76-63.

The Panthers will be the No. 1 seed in the SAC Holiday Tournament in a few weeks time.

The Generals host South Bend Washington on Saturday while Snider meets up with North Side next Friday.