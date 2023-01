FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – South Side football has a new man in charge, and he’s making the short drive north on Calhoun to his new job.

Former Bishop Luers assistant coach Andre Goodwell is taking over the reigns of the once-proud Archers program that has fallen on hard times in recent years. A Harding High School graduate, Goodwell is looking to build a winning culture at South Side as he takes over for Guy Lee.