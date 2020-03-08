Girls Regional Gymnastic Results

FORT WAYNE- Regional Girls Gymnastics took place at Huntington North High School. Listed are the official school results:

SchoolVAULTBARSBEAMFLOORTotalPlace
Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger28.32526.40026.52527.275108.5251
Homestead27.70026.82526.52526.975108.0252
Carroll (Fort Wayne)27.67525.92526.20026.900106.7003
DeKalb26.25025.32524.67526.850103.1004
Angola27.87526.60021.60025.175101.2505
Plymouth25.40021.92524.17525.87597.3756

