Girls Regional Gymnastic Results

FORT WAYNE- Regional Girls Gymnastics took place at Huntington North High School. Listed are the official school results:
|School
|VAULT
|BARS
|BEAM
|FLOOR
|Total
|Place
|Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger
|28.325
|26.400
|26.525
|27.275
|108.525
|1
|Homestead
|27.700
|26.825
|26.525
|26.975
|108.025
|2
|Carroll (Fort Wayne)
|27.675
|25.925
|26.200
|26.900
|106.700
|3
|DeKalb
|26.250
|25.325
|24.675
|26.850
|103.100
|4
|Angola
|27.875
|26.600
|21.600
|25.175
|101.250
|5
|Plymouth
|25.400
|21.925
|24.175
|25.875
|97.375
|6