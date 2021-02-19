Girls basketball Semi-State preview: Carroll and Norwell

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Only four teams remain in the four-class of high school girls basketball and after Saturday, that number will be down to two-teams.

Of the teams remaining, two are from our area.

In 4A, Carroll has had quite the year with a younger-core of girls. The Lady Chargers are playing in the team’s first semi-state appearance since 1998, 22-years-ago. The (25-2) Chargers face (23-1) Crown Point at 4:00 PM.

In 3A, Norwell will play for a semi-state trophy for the first time in seven-years. The (23-5) Lady Knights tip off against (21-5) South Bend Washington at noon.

Both Carroll and Norwell’s game will be played at the LaPorte Semi-State site.