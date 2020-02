FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Local 4A powerhouses Homestead and South Side will meet again this season - this time for a sectional title - as the Spartans and Archers cruised on Friday night in sectional semifinal play and will square off tomorrow night at 7:30. The Homestead-Columbia City and South Side-Wayne games were just two of 19 games featured on the February 7 edition of the Highlight Zone!