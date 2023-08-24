FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When it comes to volleyball coverage on TV, you generally see a big kill from an outside hitter, a stuff at the net by a middle blocker, or occasionally a nice pass by the setter to find a teammate. But when you’re talking about highlights and headlines for the back row, they generally take a back seat.

However, that’s not the case at Carroll, where senior libero Brenna Ginder is one of the area’s best players, even if she doesn’t often make the highlight reel.

Ginder originally committed to play D-1 volleyball at Oklahoma University, but, following a coaching change, switched to West Virginia University last November.

Carroll is off to a 6-1 start this season and the Chargers are set to host Snider on Thursday night at 7 p.m.