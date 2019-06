These two combined for 21 strikeouts on the afternoon.

Wyatt Geesaman outduels Aaron Chao on Saturday in the regional semifinal at Garrett H.S. as Jay County advances, 5-2. Geesaman accounted for 10 Ks, while Chao recorded 11 Ks.

The Patriots fall to Yorktown in the regional final, 7-6.

The Tigers also topped New Haven in the semifinal contest, 9-6.