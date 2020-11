GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – Garrett High School senior Logan Smith is heading south to continue her volleyball career as she signed to play at Jacksonville State University on Wednesday.

Smith helped Garrett go 29-4 this past season. She is the program’s all-time record holder with 1,328 kills, 1,292 digs, and 1,509 assists. She also tallied 308 services aces in her four years at Garrett.