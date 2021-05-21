Garrett’s Smith signs with Ivy Tech baseball, Weimer to wrestle at Adrian

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – A pair of Garrett High School seniors put pen to paper on Friday afternoon to continue their athletic careers in college as Colton Weimer signed to wrestle at Adrian College and Gage Smith inked with Ivy Tech to play baseball.
by: Glenn MariniPosted: / Updated:
